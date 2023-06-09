The moment we’ve been waiting for has come. Manchester City and Inter Milan will battle it out for the ultimate glory on Saturday, June 10, when they meet in Istambul for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola‘s men are widely considered the strongest candidate to win the coveted title, since they have a star-studded team that has already lifted the Premier League and FA Cup trophies.

The Italians, however, are determined to defy the odds. Besides, they know what is like to become European champions, unlike their upcoming opponents. What many wonder, though, is what happens if they tie in regular time.

UEFA Champions League final: What is the tiebreaker?

There’s a series of different tiebreakers in the event of a tie in the Champions League final. The first one is extra time. That means, if Man City and Inter are level after 90 minutes, the game goes to overtime.

How does extra time work in the Champions League final?

The overtime in the Champions League final consists of two extra periods of 15 minutes. The golden goal rule (the first to score wins the game), does not apply in the Champions League.

Therefore, the winner will be the team that leads when the extra time finishes. If the draw persists after 120 minutes, the champion will be decided on penalties.