Inter are the biggest surprise of the 2022-2023 Champions League. After surviving a brutal group stage against Bayern, Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen, they were unstoppable in the knockout stages eliminating Porto, Benfica and Milan.

Though Inter had very irregular performances in Serie A, finishing in third place with an 18-point distance from Napoli, Simone Inzaghi gave them two titles during the season: the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) and the Italian Super Cup.

Now, Inter are big underdogs against Manchester City in the Champions League final at Istanbul. Read here to find out how many times they’ve won the tournament.

How many times have Inter Milan won the Champions League?

Inter Milan have won the European Cup three times throughout their history. They conquered their first two back-to back during the 1963-1964 and 1964-1965 seasons beating Real Madrid and Benfica in each final. It was the magical period led by legendary coach, Helenio Herrera.

Then, in the 2009-2010 edition, Jose Mourinho gave Inter their first trophy under the current Champions League format. It was an extraordinary campaign with a historic victory in the semifinals against Barcelona and Lionel Messi. The image of Mourinho running through the sprinklers at Camp Nou is unforgettable.

In the final at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Diego Milito had a performance for the ages with two goals facing Bayern Munich. Inter achieved the famous treble that season: Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia. They are the only Italian club to ever do it.