It all comes down to this after a season of trials and tribulations, happiness, and despair. English champions Manchester City face Serie A giants Inter in the biggest game in club football- The UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday, June 10, at the iconic Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Citizens, led by Pep Guardiola, are chasing footballing immortality with the promise of being on the esteemed list of teams that have won the treble. On the other hand, Internazionale would think it is a fairytale season already with their finals appearance.

However, no team comes to this stage and is grateful only. Despite being underdogs for this one, Simone Inzaghi‘s Nerazzurri will be determined to play the game of their lives and cause an upset.

How many people are expected to attend Manchester City vs Inter?

The 2023 UEFA Champions League final will be played in the Atatürk Stadium in Istanbul’s Başakşehir neighborhood, which is Turkey’s largest stadium with a capacity of 74,753. The venue will pit these two giants against each other in a bid to get the new UCL winner.

Due to the significant number of Covid-19 cases and associated health risks, the Turkish city, originally designated to host the Champions League finals in 2020 and 2021, had to relinquish its hosting rights. Consequently, the prestigious matches were relocated to Lisbon and Porto, ensuring the safety and well-being of all involved.

It was in 2005 that the venue last played home to the competition’s final. The Atatürk Olympic Stadium can be reached by public transportation and is situated on the European side of Istanbul.