The UEFA Champions League will enjoy its 68th overall edition in 2022-2023, and the 32nd since the tournament was renamed from the European Champion Clubs’ Cup in 1989. Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey will host the match between Manchester City of England and Inter of Italy on June 10, 2023.

Never before have these two clubs met in a European Cup final. The original plan was for the championship game to be played at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the 2020 final was postponed and moved to a new venue, while the Allianz Arena in Munich was given the task of hosting the 2023 final.

After the COVID-19 epidemic forced the postponement of the 2021 final, which was also set to be played in Istanbul, the city was awarded the 2023 final. The final in Munich has been moved to 2025.

How much money does the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 champion get?

The exact breakdown of the €2.032 billion in prize money up for grabs in the 2022-23 Champions League has been revealed by UEFA. In addition to the initial payment, the remaining 60% will be split between a defined sum for services (30%) and a performance coefficient ranking (10%). The remaining 15% will be divided among the pool’s variable components based on the market’s performance.

Each of the 32 qualifying clubs will get €15.64m in prize money. Furthermore, each group victory will be worth €2.8 million, while a tie will be worth €930,000. Each team in the last 16 of the 2022-23 tournament will get €9.6m, while those who advance to the quarterfinals will earn €10.6m, those that reach the semis will earn €12.5m, those that reach the final will earn €15.5m, and those that win will earn an extra €4.5m (a total of €20 million).

There is a pot of €600.6m that will be distributed to clubs based on their previous achievements, including bonuses for past UEFA championships (Champions League, Europa League, and Cup Winners’ Cup). Each club will get an equal portion of €300.5m, depending on their percentage of the global television market. Teams competing in the same federation will split the remaining funds. Each club will get 50% of the value of each market based on their success in the previous league season.