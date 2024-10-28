2024 Ballon d'Or: Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Emiliano Martínez booed again at ceremony

Argentina’s starting goalkeeper, Emiliano Martínez, was once again booed by those on the red carpet of the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The crowd in France simply doesn’t forget about Emiliano “El Dibu” Martínez. The Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper walked the 2024 Ballon d’Or red carpet with his wife and was met with boos from those watching.

Dressed in an elegant tuxedo and holding hands with his wife, Mandinha Martínez, he appeared visibly upset by the jeers from the audience as soccer players and celebrities entered the gala.

For Dibu, this marks the second Ballon d’Or ceremony where the World Cup winner has faced boos from French fans, who have held a grudge against the goalkeeper since the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, which Argentina won.

Why Do French Fans Boo Emiliano Martínez?

The tense relationship between France and Emiliano Martínez began during the World Cup, where he was pivotal in making key saves during the final and in the penalty shootout. El Dibu is known for his antics, often taunting opponents and fans, which has not sat well with many supporters around the world.

Last year, the Aston Villa netminder won the prestigious Yashin Trophy for 2023 and has also earned accolades such as The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: 2022, FIFA World Cup Golden Glove: 2022, and Copa América Golden Glove: 2021. He is up for the Yashin Trophy again this year.

When asked about the boos upon entering the gala, Martínez was quick with his response, “The star in France? I don’t know if I’m a star in France, they don’t treat me well here, but it’s normal, we won the World Cup against France.”

