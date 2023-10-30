The moment we’ve been waiting for is here. The 2023 Ballon d’Or winner will be announced today in a ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. Emiliano Martinez is among the 30 nominees attending the event.

While France Football has already revealed the Argentina international finished 15th, Dibu is still on pace to win the Yashin Trophy, given to the best goalkeeper of the season.

The 31-year-old made a strong case to receive the prize by playing an instrumental role in his nation’s World Cup victory last year in Qatar. That success made him a hero in Argentina, but it also made him enemies outside his country.

Why Emiliano Martinez has haters outside Argentina

In France, for instance, it’s safe to say Martinez is not so popular. Apart from making a last-minute save to force the penalties in the World Cup final and shining in the shootout, his post-match celebrations infuriated the French.

Martinez was seen with a baby doll with Mbappe’s face stuck to it during the victory parade. Shortly after that, he mocked Aurelien Tchouameni for his missed spot-kick. That’s why it wasn’t exactly a surprise to hear boos when Dibu arrived at the Ballon d’Or gala.

Martinez became a polarizing athlete since he took the spotlight in the 2021 Copa America. That’s when the world got to know his shenanigans and mind games, which made him so famous in Argentina but so unpopular in other regions.

While many understand Martinez’s trash-talk is part of the game and a reason behind his success, others see an unsportsmanlike conduct in those actions. They didn’t sit well with Colombia after the 2021 Copa America semifinals, and they bothered both the Netherlands and France in the World Cup.

Dibu also got in the eye of the storm outside Argentina for his way to celebrate certain feats. His reaction after receiving the Golden Glove both in the Copa America and in the World Cup was hilarious for many Argentineans. But they considered it rude elsewhere.

Martinez not so concerned about the Ballon d’Or

It has been quite a journey for Martinez, who went from being relatively unknown to hero in Argentina in just a couple of years. The Aston Villa goalkeeper has already won multiple titles with his country and was also distinguished at FIFA’s The Best awards earlier in the year.

The Ballon d’Or is certainly another reason to be proud of his career so far, but nothing will be more important for Martinez than Qatar 2022. “Winning The Best and being here is something impressive, but for me the biggest thing ever was already won in December,” said Martinez at the Ballon d’Or red carpet.