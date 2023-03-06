Racing Club d’Abidjan defender Sylla Moustapha passed away at the age of 21 after falling ill in the middle of a match against SOL FC in the Ivorian Ligue 1.

Ivory Coast and the world of soccer are in shock after a tragic loss. Sylla Moustapha, a 21-year-old defender playing for Ivorian Ligue 1 outfit Racing Club d’Abidjan, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest during a league match against SOL FC.

The game took place on Sunday and the team announced the sad news shortly after. Moustapha appeared to be taking a few steps back before he suddenly collapsed on the field.

Teammates and opponents immediatelly called for medical assistance, the game stopped and the player was taken in an ambulance. Sadly, Sylla died on his way to hospital, club president Logossina Cisse told AFP.

Ivorian defender Sylla Moustapha passes away after collapsing on the field

Racing Club d’Abidjan wrote on Twitter, "Mourning. Our defender Sylla Moustapha, died this evening after a discomfort on the ground during the RCA vs Sol FC match. Management sends sincere condolences to the Biological family. Rest in peace Mustapha. Rest in peace LION."

Sylla had joined RC Abidjan only a few months ago from Malian club Djoliba AC, who also mourned his death, "RIP Champion. We have just learned the sad news of the tragic death of our former member Moustapha Sylla, following a cardiac arrest during the Rancing Club / SOL FC match counting for the 20th J of Ivorian Ligue 1."