Club America or Las Aguilas de la America are one of the biggest teams in the Americas. Winners of 14 Mexican championships as well as 10 international club competitions, in Mexico they get no bigger than America.



The team plays its home games at the Estadio Azteca, the largest stadium in Latin America and one of the largest in the world.



Club América have won more titles than any other team in Mexican football. Here are 25 legends who have played for Las Aguilas.

Cuauhtémoc Blanco



A Club América legend, Blanco’s skillful playmaking, and goal-scoring ability made him an iconic figure, contributing significantly to the team’s success.



Hugo Sánchez



Renowned for his prolific goal-scoring, Sánchez was a lethal striker who left a lasting impact on Club América, showcasing extraordinary skills and winning numerous titles.



Raúl Jiménez



A versatile and talented forward, Jiménez displayed exceptional goal-scoring prowess during his time with Club América, earning accolades for his contributions.



Enrique Borja



A goal-scoring machine, Borja’s clinical finishing and scoring records cemented his place as one of Club América’s all-time great strikers.



Alfredo Tena



A stalwart defender, Tena’s leadership, and defensive prowess played a crucial role in Club América’s success, making him a revered figure in the club’s history.



Carlos Reinoso



Known for his midfield brilliance, Reinoso’s vision, passing, and playmaking abilities made him a key figure in Club América’s midfield.



Zague



A prolific striker, Zague’s goal-scoring exploits and dedication to Club América established him as a fan favorite and a key player during his tenure.



Luis Roberto Alves “Zaguinho”



A versatile and skillful player, Zaguinho’s contributions as a midfielder and forward added flair to Club América’s style of play.



Carlos Hermosillo



A lethal goal-scorer, Hermosillo’s striking ability and goal-scoring records solidified his status as one of Club América’s greatest forwards.



Pavel Pardo



A midfield maestro, Pardo’s passing, vision, and leadership skills were instrumental in Club América’s success, contributing to both defensive and offensive aspects of the game.



Germán Villa



A tenacious midfielder, Villa’s work ethic, and ability to control the midfield contributed significantly to Club América’s success during his time with the team.



Salvador Cabañas



A goal-scoring sensation, Cabañas’s prolific scoring ability and memorable performances endeared him to Club América fans, making him a key figure in the team’s attacking force.



Oswaldo Sánchez



A reliable goalkeeper, Sánchez’s shot-stopping prowess and leadership in the goal helped secure victories and titles for Club América.

Alberto Daniel Brailovsky



A creative Argentine midfielder, Alberto Daniel Brailovsky played from 1982-1985 and scored 37 goals in 87 games for Las Aguilas. Brailovsky won three titles at the club.

Oribe Peralta

A skilled forward, Oribe Peralta played in Club America from 2014-2019 and scored 60 goals in 182 games winning five championships.

Antonio Carlos Santos



A skillful midfielder, Santos’s technical ability and vision on the field added flair to Club América’s style of play, making him a memorable player for the fans.



Braulio Luna



A versatile midfielder, Luna’s contributions in the midfield and ability to control the game made him a valuable asset for Club América during his time with the team.



Jaime Ordiales



A reliable defender, Ordiales’ defensive skills and leadership qualities contributed to Club América’s success during his tenure with the club.



Luis García Postigo



A skilled midfielder, García’s technical abilities and playmaking skills contributed to Club América’s success, making him a standout player during his time with the team.



Claudio López



A dynamic forward, López’s speed, and goal-scoring ability added an extra dimension to Club América’s attacking play, making him a notable figure in the team’s history.



Cristobal Ortega



A reliable defender, Ortega’s defensive prowess and commitment to the team’s success made him a respected figure at Club América, contributing to a strong backline.



Guillermo Ochoa



Legendary America goalkeeper who played for the club in two stints, playing well over 400 matches and winning four titles with the club in his two stints.



Iván Zamorano

A lethal striker from Chile “El Bam Bam” Iván Zamorano scored 33 goals in 63 matches with America after playing for Real Madrid and Inter Milan in Europe. Zamorano won 1 title with America.

Adolfo Ríos



A solid Mexican goalkeeper who challenged the great Jorge Campos for Mexico’s top spot in goal on the national team. Rios played 153 games for America, winning 1 title.



Christian “Chucho” Benítez



The last great player to play for America, Ecuadorian striker Christian “Chucho” Benítez scored 52 goals in 79 games for Las Aguilas and won 1 championship before passing away of cardiac arrest at the age of 27 while playing for El Jaish in Qatar.