It’s one of the hardest goals to score in soccer, yet some have managed to score some pretty spectacular goals from that near impossible angle.

Scoring goals in soccer is an amazing feeling, watching Lionel Messi bulldoze through defenses to make a cool finish, or seeing Neymar strike from distance get crowds on their feet.

Then you have a scorer like Robert Lewandowski who seem to be able to score from anywhere with ease. But, once in a while, you get an amazing goal from a corner kick, at a near impossible angle and a type of goal that is wildly celebrated.

The first olímpico is reported to have been scored by Argentine left winger Cesáreo Onzari, who played for Club Atlético Huracán and the Argentine national team. The goal was scored in October of 1924 against Sportivo Barracas. Here are 5 olímpico goals to watch again and again.

Álvaro Recoba for Nacional of Uruguay

Uruguayan Álvaro Recoba scored an impressive 4 olímpicos upon his return to Nacional in 2011, so much so that fans thought he should return to the Uruguayan national team based on that trait alone. Here is a goal he scored against Montevideo Wanderers in 2014.

Toni Kroos for Real Madrid

German star Toni Kroos nailed this lovely goal from the corner against Valencia in a 3-1 Copa del Rey win in 2020.

David Beckham for LA Galaxy

Bend it like Beckham, and he did for the Los Angeles Galaxy against the Chicago Fire in 2011, the England international curled his shot that got through a weak Fire defense. The Galaxy won the match 2-1.

Jordan DiBiasi for Washington Spirit

In the NWSL Washington Spirit midfielder Jordan DiBiasi scored an Olimpico goal against the Portland Thorns FC in 2019 for a 3-1 victory for her side.

Thierry Henry for New York Red Bulls

One of the best players of his generation and the best signing in New York Red Bulls history, Thierry Henry scored a masterclass goal from a corner in a 3-1 victory for the home side over the Columbus Crew in 2012.