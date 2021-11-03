The 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League group stage is coming to an end soon and here are 5 players to keep an eye on that will be going on to bigger and better things.

The UEFA Champions League is a showcase of the best teams in all of European soccer, not only that, but it is a showcase for the best players in the world. From Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, to Erling Haaland the best of the best compete in European soccer's biggest club tournament.

The Champions League is also the stage for future talents to display what they are made of. Many players break on to the scene with their displays in their respective Champions League matches and catch the eye of fans all over the world.

Here we will review 5 players to keep an eye on in what is left of the Group stage and beyond in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League. Some will get to the next round and others may not, but that does not mean that their talents have gone unnoticed. Here are 5 prospects of the Champions League.

Darwin Núñez

With 3 goals in the competition and a chance to make it to the next round, Uruguayan Darwin Núñez is a player to watch. The 22-year-old has drawn comparisons to Edinson Cavani and has already scored for the Uruguayan national team. A skilled forward with his feet and head, Núñez is said to be on the radar of various teams in Serie A.

Brenden Aaronson

USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson is a quick and pacey player that has speed and vision. Aaronson has been sensational for Red Bull Salzburg and at 21 is on the radar of AC Milan. Aaronson is a very good setup man and has pace to score goals usually from deep runs.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai is another Red Bull player to keep an eye on as the speedy midfielder is now lighting it up in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig. Szoboszlai was player of the year in Austria in 2019/2020.

Sandro Tonali

AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali has worked his way up from Serie B to the top of Italy. Tonali is a work horse and has now begun his Italy career with 4 caps for the national team. Many have compared him to Andrea Pirlo.

Pedri

One of the best prospects of a down Barcelona, Pedri could be the light at the end of a dark tunnel for the club. Winner of the young player award at the Euros at 18 is a very good setup man and has 3 goals in 39 games for Barcelona.

