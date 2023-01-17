AC Milan will play against Inter in what will be the 2023 Italian Super Cup final game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy all the action this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
Nothing better to define a title than a Derby in the final. As it happened in the Spanish Super Cup, in the Italian Super Cup it will be defined with a derby, no less than the two most important teams in Milan (and two historic ones from Serie A) will face each other in a duel that promises to be thrilling.
AC Milan have been having a quite acceptable season, although of course not like the previous one in which they were Serie A champions. They have 38 points. Inter, on the other hand, bets everything to win competitions like this Italia Super Cup since in Serie A they are very far away.
AC Milan vs Inter: Kick-Off Time
AC Milan will play against Inter for the 2023 Italian Super Cup this Wednesday, January 18 at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (January 16)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (January 16)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (January 16)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (January 16)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (January 16)
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (January 16)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (January 16)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (January 16)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM (January 16)
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
AC Milan vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: StarTimes App
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: STARZPLAY
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Iran: STARZPLAY
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Channel 5
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Norway: VG+
Poland: Polsat Sport, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: Sports magazine Play
Switzerland: RT Sports
Tanzania: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), BS Sports Network