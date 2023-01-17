AC Milan will face Inter in what will be the 2023 Italian Super Cup final game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

AC Milan vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free in your 2023 Italian Super Cup country

AC Milan will play against Inter in what will be the 2023 Italian Super Cup final game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy all the action this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

Nothing better to define a title than a Derby in the final. As it happened in the Spanish Super Cup, in the Italian Super Cup it will be defined with a derby, no less than the two most important teams in Milan (and two historic ones from Serie A) will face each other in a duel that promises to be thrilling.

AC Milan have been having a quite acceptable season, although of course not like the previous one in which they were Serie A champions. They have 38 points. Inter, on the other hand, bets everything to win competitions like this Italia Super Cup since in Serie A they are very far away.

AC Milan vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

AC Milan will play against Inter for the 2023 Italian Super Cup this Wednesday, January 18 at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (January 16)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (January 16)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (January 16)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (January 16)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (January 16)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (January 16)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (January 16)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (January 16)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (January 16)

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

AC Milan vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: StarTimes App

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: STARZPLAY

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Iran: STARZPLAY

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Channel 5

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Norway: VG+

Poland: Polsat Sport, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Sports magazine Play

Switzerland: RT Sports

Tanzania: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), BS Sports Network

