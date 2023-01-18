The Supercoppa Italiana is played outside of Italy but that doesn't stop the winners from getting a big check for winning the cup. Check here how much money they pay to the winner and runners-up.

AC Milan vs Inter prize money: How much do the 2023 Italian Super Cup champions get?

The Supercoppa Italiana also known as the Italian Super Cup is one of the biggest games between Italian teams at the beginning of every year since 1988.

The first winner of the Italian Super Cup was Milan defeating Sampdoria 3-1 playing at home with 19,412 fans in the stands.

People wonder why the Supercoppa Italiana is played outside of Italy, but the first time the cup was played outside of Italy was in 1993, Milan won 1-0 over Torino at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington, United States.

How much are the Italian Super Cup cattle paid in 2023?

The prize money that will be split during the Italian Super Cup is €7.5m, Serie A gets their cut at 10% (€750k) and that leaves just €6.75m. The winner gets €3.625m (€500k more) and the runners-up keeps €3.125m.

Milan have not won a Supercoppa Italiana since 2011, during which time they won against Inter 2-1. On the other hand, Inter have not won the Super Cup since 2010 when they defeated Roma 3-1.

The Italian Super Cup has been played outside of Italy eleven times, twice in the United States, four in China, two in Qatar, two in Saudi Arabia and once in Libya.