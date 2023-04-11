AC Milan will play against Napoli this Wednesday, April 12 in what will be the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is one of the series that attracts the most attention in these quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, since two teams that can make history will face each other. On the local side, it could be the first time they have reached the semifinals since the 2006/2007 season, the year in which they also won their last Champions League.
Although in the last 15 years the international results have been poor, Milan is a historic team in European competitions. Napoli, for their part, could play the semifinals of this tournament for the first time in their history, something that even with Diego Maradona they could not achieve. But they will have to improve a lot since both played for Serie A just a few days ago (April 2), and it was a 4-0 victory for Milan.
AC Milan vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (April 13)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 13)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (April 13)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 13)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 13)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 13)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 13)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 13)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
AC Milan vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Philippines: Premier Sports
Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety
Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX, TUDNxtra