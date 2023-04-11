AC Milan will face Napoli for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

AC Milan vs Napoli: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

AC Milan will play against Napoli this Wednesday, April 12 in what will be the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch AC Milan vs Napoli online free in the US on Fubo]

It is one of the series that attracts the most attention in these quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, since two teams that can make history will face each other. On the local side, it could be the first time they have reached the semifinals since the 2006/2007 season, the year in which they also won their last Champions League.

Although in the last 15 years the international results have been poor, Milan is a historic team in European competitions. Napoli, for their part, could play the semifinals of this tournament for the first time in their history, something that even with Diego Maradona they could not achieve. But they will have to improve a lot since both played for Serie A just a few days ago (April 2), and it was a 4-0 victory for Milan.

AC Milan vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (April 13)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 13)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (April 13)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 13)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 13)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 13)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 13)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 13)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

AC Milan vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: Premier Sports

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX, TUDNxtra

