Why is Kylian Mbappe not starting today for Real Madrid vs Man City in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 6?

Real Madrid face a crucial fixture on Matchday 6 of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League, and all eyes are on their squad as they prepare for the clash against Manchester City. A notable talking point ahead of the match is Kylian Mbappe not starting, raising questions about how Madrid will approach the game.

Manchester City enter the Bernabeu with confidence, knowing that Real Madrid are under pressure to secure a strong result. The English side is looking to exploit any weaknesses while staying disciplined in attack and defense.

Mbappe’s absence from the starting XI means Real Madrid will need to adjust their attacking setup. The coaching staff must consider alternative options to maintain scoring threat and control of the game.

Why is Kylian Mbappe not starting today?

Coach Xabi Alonso has decided to keep Mbappe out of the starting lineup. The forward is recovering from a fractured ring finger on his left hand, sustained in a recent league match against Celta Vigo.

Endrick of Real Madrid comes on as substitute to replace Kylian Mbappe during the La Liga match. Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

He has not fully participated in training ahead of this Champions League clash, leading Alonso to prioritize caution, and Mbappe will begin the match on the bench.

What this means for Real Madrid

Without Mbappe leading the attack from the start, Real Madrid will have to rely on a different tactical setup to compensate for his absence. The burden on the remaining attackers and midfielders increases considerably

