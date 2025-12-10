Why are Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi not playing today for PSG vs Athletic Club in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

An eagerly anticipated matchup in the UEFA Champions League is set to unfold as PSG take on Athletic Club today, in a game that could be pivotal for the French team’s ascent in the standings. However, PSG will be without the services of Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi.

Ousmane Dembele is sidelined due to illness, and Achraf Hakimi is nursing an injury sustained in the match against Bayern Munich, during which Luis Diaz was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Despite the absence of these two key players, PSG remain poised to make a significant impact in the Champions League, as they have consistently generated attention with their dynamic playing style and formidable offense.

Conversely, Athletic Club aim to challenge the French side and make their own push up the standings, as they strive to secure a direct spot in the round of 16, thereby avoiding the playoff round.

Confirmed replacements for Dembele and Hakimi

PSG boast a roster abundant with talented players, providing opportunities to fill the void left by these two crucial players, who have been instrumental in both the attack and defense for the French team.

For this vital encounter, head coach Luis Enrique has chosen Barcola and Zaire-Emery to step onto the field, replacing those unavailable for the match against Athletic Club.

Here is PSG’s confirmed lineup for today’s game in the Champions League: