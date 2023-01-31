The World Cup champions are eager to go back to playing to show their brand-new jersey with three stars in it, but there won’t be any title to win this year. Check out the schedule for Lionel Messi, Argentina national soccer team in 2023 while they still celebrate what happened in Qatar.

Argentina was the main focus of the sport ever since their title. The World Cup they won in Qatar sparked celebrations everywhere with plenty of admiration going towards Lionel Messi. Find out the full 2023 schedule of the national soccer team.

The weight was a lot on Argentinian players in November/December of 2022 in Qatar. Waiting 36 years for a team with such quality rosters on every World Cup was way too much, but luckily for them it is now behind for how they played.

The nail-biting final vs France at Lusail Stadium will be repeated for ages in Argentina, although there is excitement to watch the team compete again after their historic achievement. It’s time to continue celebrating with the fans at home with games instead of just victory parades with millions of people cheering.

The 2023 schedule of Argentina national soccer team

In the last couple of years there were plenty of opportunities for the team to lift a trophy. The long-awaited image of Messi winning with Argentina finally arrived in the 2021 Copa America. That was followed by the Finalissima vs Italy at Wembley in 2022. It was then repeated at the World Cup later in the year.

The schedule this time doesn’t present any crown at stake for them. Argentina will have friendly games to begin their year. These matchups will serve as the chance for the players to celebrate in front of the fans against rivals of inferior level.

Then it will be the start of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The tournament to be played in the United States, Mexico, and Canada will have 48 teams instead of 32. So the path should be even easier than it used to be for the South American countries.

Argentina national team schedule: List of games in 2023

March 20-28: Two friendly games against teams to be confirmed, with both being played at home.

June: CONMEBOL qualifiers, two games

September: CONMEBOL qualifiers, two games

October: CONMEBOL qualifiers, two games

November: CONMEBOL qualifiers, two games