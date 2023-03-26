Argentina will play against Curacao in what will be a 2023 international friendly game. Here, you can check out the possible Argentine team’s lineup for this interesting game.

Argentina will play against Curacao their second 2023 international friendly game after being champions 3 month ago. Here you will find the probable lineups of the last world champions for this interesting game.

It is the second presentation of the world champions after their victory in Qatar 2022 in mid-December of that year. In their first game, they beat Panama, a Concacaf team, 2-0, and now they will face other teams from that confederation.

It is nothing less than Curacao, who have had a worthy participation in their Concacaf National League group, but as expected, they ended up being relegated after their defeat against Canada. Obviously, they will seek to improve their level and for this there is nothing better than facing the world champion.

Argentina probable lineup

Argentina will play their second game as the current World Champions. For this game, Scaloni would make several changes.

Argentina posible lineup: Rulli; Montiel, Pezzella, Li. Martinez, Acuna; Almada, Paredes, Palacios; Messi, La. Martinez, Dybala.

