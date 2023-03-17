The Argentine national team is preparing to celebrate its World Cup victory in front of their fans in its first game on home soil since Qatar 2022, but one of the champions will not be present because his club didn't authorize him.

The World Cup may have finished nearly three months ago, but Argentina can still remember it as if it were yesterday. Qatar 2022 was exactly what every Argentine fan had wished for years, as Lionel Messi led the country to a long-awaited championship.

It was quite a memorable road for Lionel Scaloni's men, who had to overcome all kinds of obstacles throughout the tournament. Even though they arrived in high spirits, with a long unbeaten run under their belts, La Albiceleste were shocked by Saudi Arabia in the first game. However, they bounced back to eventually beat France in the final.

The success sparked jubilant scenes throughout the country, but the Argentine people didn't get to have a proper celebration with their heroes. That's why their upcoming friendly against Panama at the Monumental will be a party. Unfortunately, one of the champions will not be there.

Sevilla bans Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez from traveling to Buenos Aires for Argentina celebrations

Argentine outlet Diario Olé reports that Sevilla have forbidden Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez from traveling to Buenos Aires to be part of Argentina's World Cup celebrations as he's still recovering from an ankle injury.

Gomez, 35, has only played 19 minutes since returning from Qatar as he battled with the injury throughout the tournament. His club is currently not in a great spot in LaLiga and apparently want him to recover as soon as possible.

Argentina will play their first game as world champions in their territory on Thursday, March 23 against Panama at Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires. It hurts, but Gomez will not be able to be next to his teammates to celebrate the triumph in front of 83,000 people.