One of Lionel Scaloni’s squad players is set for a move away from LaLiga in the winter transfer window according to reports.

Argentina is one win away from the ultimate prize, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, it was a long and difficult road for Lionel Scaloni’s side which rebounded after a first game defeat to Saudi Arabia. Now on Sunday, Argentina will play France where one of the nations will be a three-time world champion.

As is the case with many players at the World Cup, their play on the field opens up possibilities for greener pastures like the USMNT’s Yunus Musah who has offers from various clubs after a great World Cup.

While for others, like Alejandro Papu Gómez, the World Cup is one last chance to try and get a good contract prior to the ladder part of a career. Papu Gómez has been a bit player for Argentina at the World Cup and even at 34 there is still interest from clubs.

Papu Gómez transfer rumors

According to Fabrizio Romano, Papu Gómez is set to leave Sevilla in January after two-and-a-half years and 80 games and 9 goals. The rumored destinations are a move back to Serie A, where he had huge success at Atalanta, the club in question was Monza.

Then there are talks of a move to Major League Soccer, but no club has been mentioned as a destination for the Argentine midfielder, and today if no team is attached to a move to MLS rumor it is almost certain there is nothing to that.

The last destination is back home to Argentina to River Plate, River is in contract talks with Colombian midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero, who if he does not resign, then Los Millionarios may welcome the Argentine national team star.