Arsenal hosts Manchester City in a crucial match in the race for the Premier League title, with only a three-point gap between them. However, referee Anthony Taylor is under fire for giving controversial penalty to the local team. Check out funniest memes and reactions.

Arsenal hosts Manchester City in a crucial match in the race for the 2022-23 Premier League title, as there is only a three-point gap between these teams. While City took the advantage with an incredible chip by Kevin de Bruyne, Bukayo Saka put the 1-1 draw before halftime with a controversial penalty.

Referee Anthony Taylor has taken some decisions that have been scrutinized by fans. He booked Kyle Walker for coming back to the pitch before being told to do so, and also showed Ederson a yellow card for wasting time.

However, fans are clearly divided over the penalty he awarded Arsenal after Eddie Nketia was supposedly fouled by City goalkeeper Ederson while he was trying to go after the ball. While some think it was well awarded, many people believe that it shouldn’t have been called.

Saka is unfazed by Ederson’s mind games: Funniest memes and reactions

Penalty or not, Bukayo Saka had to score to maintain his team with chances in the game. Ederson tried to get inside his head and pointed him to which side he should go for. However, the tactic didn’t go so well as Saka did actually shoot to that side and scored, while Ederson went for the other. Here’s the funniest memes and reactions to the action:















