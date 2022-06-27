Athletico Paranaense take on Libertad at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Athletico Paranaense vs Libertad: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16

Athletico Paranaense and Libertad meet in a Round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba. Two teams that played at the same level during the group stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Athletico Paranaense were not top seeded as Libertad took that spot thanks to a better goal difference of +2 and the Brazilians were +1, in the end both teams also had the same record with 3-1-2 and 10 points.

Libertad are showing that they were not underdogs during the group stage and the team fought until the end to play at home. But Libertad lost and won a game against Athletico Paranaense during the group stage.

Athletico Paranaense vs Libertad: Date

Athletico Paranaense and Libertad play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on Tuesday, June 28 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba. Two teams that already know what it is to win and lose, but this time the victories are much more valuable than during the group stage.

Athletico Paranaense vs Libertad: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Libertad at the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16

This game for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16, Athletico Paranaense and Libertad at the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba on Tuesday, June 28, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT

