To advance to the next stage of the Europa League, Barcelona must beat Manchester United next week at Old Trafford. Yet, they will be lacking a key player when they go to England.

Exciting action ensued in the first leg of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Knockout Round play-offs between Barcelona and Manchester United, which ended in a 2-2 tie at Camp Nou. The fans were treated to a fantastic evening of the sport despite the fact that the match was played in the UEL rather than the UEFA Champions League.

The two sides played to a scoreless first half before exchanging four goals in the second, sending the game to Manchester next Thursday for a decisive verdict. The Red Devils played the first leg without four players, Antony and Scott McTominay, both of whom were sidelined by injury, and Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer due to suspension.

With the exception of Anthony Martial, all four players are expected to play in the upcoming game. Both Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek have been out of action for quite some time. On the other hand, unfortunately for Barcelona, they will be without not only Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele (both injured) but also Gavi (suspended) and Pedri (also injured).

How long will Pedri be out for Barcelona?

One piece of bad news accompanying Barcelona's return to the Europa League is the injury to Pedri. The young ace star went down with a right hamstring injury after a single effort, forcing him out of the game against Manchester United.

Starting for Barca against the Premier League team, Pedri was forced to depart the Camp Nou field with five minutes left before halftime due to injury. After being banged up in a minor incident, he urgently requested a sub from Xavi Hernandez.

An update on Pedri's injuries was provided in a statement released by Barcelona: "FC Barcelona's Pedri has injured the rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh (hamstring). Following tests on Friday morning the damage has been confirmed and he will be unavailable for selection until his leg has recovered."

Diario AS reports that the midfielder will miss at least a month of action due to the injury, making it very improbable that he will make a comeback before the middle of March. He will not be able to play in the return leg next week, neither in the league games against Almeria, Valencia, and Athletic Club, as well in the first leg of the Cup del Rey Semi-Finals against Real Madrid. Even if Barcelona were to overcome Man United next week, the 18-year-old would likely miss both legs of the club's Europa League Round of 16 clash.