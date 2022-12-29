Pelé has died, the Brazilian icon that won three World Cups with Brazil and played three years with the New York Cosmos in the old NASL passed away at 82 in Sao Paulo. Pelé was receiving treatment for colon cancer and was accompanied by his children at the moment of his death.

Within moments of his passing the world of sport, celebrity, and politics came together to pay homage to Pelé, who was one of the few athletes in the world who could sit at tables with heads of states. Former President of the United States Barack Obama wrote on Twitter: “Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him.”

Other known celebrities, athletes, and sports leagues have also begun to pay homage with tribute messages for Pelé. Known as “the king” of soccer, Pelé played for Santos in Brazil and the New York Cosmos at the professional level and scored 77 goals for the Brazilian national team.

Tributes to Pele