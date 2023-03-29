The former LA Galaxy defender made the move in February and already is being criticized by the Barcelona press.

Barcelona: Things not going well for Julian Araújo according to report

Julian Araújo left Major League Soccer and the LA Galaxy in February of this year to pursue his dream of playing for a big club in Europe. That club is none other than Barcelona in Spain, although the 21-year-old right back was allocated to Barcelona B.

At Barcelona B, Araújo is being molded into the Barcelona way of playing and the Barcelona system. Julian Araújo made 100 MLS appearances for the Galaxy and has 5 caps for the Mexican national team.

Considering Araújo is only now just getting settled at the club it was shocking to see reported that the Mexican national team star was not having a good run at the training ground.

Julian Araújo being criticized by FC Barcelona press

According to Sport reporter German Bona, Araújo has not lived up to his billing. Bona stated, Araújo is having difficulties in understanding positional play. Araújo is also sidelined until the summer from playing given Barcelona having issues registering the player.

Other reports indicate that Araújo will have to work hard for playing time as USMNT back Sergiño Dest is slated to return to the club, but it is likely the American will be sold to one of his many suitors after failing to make an impact at AC Milan.

Araújo is reported to be very happy in Spain and satisfied with his career taking a massive step forward despite not being able to play.