Despite having reached an agreement with all involved parties, Barcelona's paperwork for Julian Araujo arrived at La Liga 18 seconds late owing to a system error. Here you may learn whether or not FIFA have approved of the transfer.

The transfer deadline came and went, but not before Barcelona attempted to snatch Julian Araujo from MLS club LA Galaxy for the purpose of strengthening their right-back position. Prior to the deadline's closing hours, the two sides had already reached an agreement on a contract, and the player had already agreed to his own personal terms.

The transfer fee for Araujo was €4 million, which the current Spanish La Liga table leaders agreed to pay the Dignity Health Sports Park outfit. As far as can be told, the 21-year-old even committed to the Catalan giants until the summer of 2026.

Barca had been just 18 seconds late in submitting the required documentation, but it was enough to prevent the move from being finalized and put the deal on hold. The two teams eventually opted to appeal to FIFA in the hopes that the international governing body would approve the acquisition.

What did FIFA decide regarding Julian Araujo's deal with Barcelona?

FIFA ruled that Los Angeles Galaxy and Barcelona could not finalize the transfer of Julian Araujo because the paperwork for the transaction was submitted too late. The international football association dismissed the appeals submitted by both clubs.

"FIFA can confirm that the transfer of the player Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy to FC Barcelona was not completed in line with the applicable regulations", a representative of the governing body confirmed to ESPN on Friday. Just a day earlier, the January transfer window closed for the vast majority of European leagues, meaning that Xavi Hernandez's side cannot make any further signings.

Unfortunately for the Catalan officials, FIFA did not grant them the exemption they had hoped for and they were unable to register the Mexican as a new addition. Therefore, the 21-year-old defender who recently switched his alliances from the USMNT must stay in Los Angeles at least until the summer.