Ousmane Dembele, who had been in on fire for Barcelona, was injured in Saturday's match against Girona and will likely miss four to six weeks of play at the very least. The issue now is whether or not Xavi Hernandez would try to replace him in the remaining transfer window time in January.

Having gone 13 games without losing in all competitions, with their most recent victory coming against Girona, Barcelona have plenty of reasons to feel confident about their chances in the remainder of the season. In the Catalan derby, rising star Pedri scored the game-winning goal for the Blaugrana. The victory proved to be costly, though, since they had to finish the match without Ousmane Dembele.

A quarter of an hour and a half into the match, the Frenchman had to be brought off when he complained of pain in his left leg. The winger sustained what was ultimately determined to be a thigh injury, with some reports suggesting at least three to four weeks of absence from action, while Mundo Deportivo claim that he will be out for six weeks.

The 25-year-old will almost certainly miss the club's both legs of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Playoff against Manchester United, as well as crucial games against Real Betis, Sevilla, and Villarreal. Because of Dembele's importance to Barca this season, Xavi Hernandez will be hampered by the winger's absence.

Do Barcelona plan to replace Ousmane Dembele in last days of winter transfer window?

Since Ousmane Dembele got hurt on Saturday against Girona, things have grown much tougher for the Spanish boss. That is because there are no realistic chances for Barcelona to acquire a new attacker this month.

The current situation makes it appear quite improbable that the Camp Nou side will be able to recruit any players other than those who are willing to come in on a free transfer or a loan and make very cheap salaries. Xavi will have to make do with the players he has available, such as Robert Lewandowski, an underperforming Ansu Fati, the mercurial Raphinha, and the underachieving Ferran Torres up front.

As a consequence of Dembele's injury, the 43-year-old boss had even requested Barcelona director Mateu Alemany for a replacement, as per the Spanish daily Diario AS. However, the reaction he got from the club's transfer head was negative, with Alemany reportedly telling the manager that the team does not have enough Fair Play margin to make any additions.

However, the report adds that the Barca legend is more interested in youngster Gavi than any of those players to replace the French winger. As a false winger on the left side of the field, the teenage rising star has been making waves in recent games. The 18-year-old stepped up in a starting position and excelled both against Real Sociedad in Copa del Rey, and Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup Final.