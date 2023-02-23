Manchester United defeated Barcelona 2-1 (4-3 on aggregate) to advance to the Round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Check out the funniest memes and reactions from the game.

Manchester United defeated Barcelona 2-1 to advance to the Round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. After a 2-2 tie in the first leg, the Red Devils join Juventus and Sevilla as the teams that have gone through the next round.

Xavi’s team started with their right foot thanks to a Robert Lewandowski’s goal in the first half from the penalty spot after a controversial action. However, Fred scored the 1-1 in the first minute of the second half to not let the visitors get comfortable.

In Old Trafford, both teams were fighting to get the victory and extend their journey in the continental competition. At the end, it was Erik ten Hag’s side which made it through thanks to a fabulous goal by Antony.

Man United defeats Barcelona: Funniest memes and reactions

United fans weren’t happy with Lewandowski’s conceded penalty, as it was controversial to some. Without Pedri, Gavi and Dembele, Barcelona struggled to create chances. Check out the funniest memes and reactions to Barcelona’s defeat: