Barcelona will face Real Betis this Saturday, April 29 in what will be the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The previous Matchday could have been very positive for Barcelona, but nevertheless it ended in the worst possible way. The defeat of Real Madrid against Girona would allow them to get 14 points, a difference that, with only 21 points in dispute, could be definitive.
But the "Cules" couldn't take advantage of it and lost to Rayo Vallecano, still leaving a small chance for their immediate pursuers. The good thing for them is that they depend on themselves to be champions. Their rivals will be those who are in the qualification zone for the Europa League, but dream of the Champions League.
Barcelona vs Real Betis: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (April 30)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 30)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (April 30)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 30)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 30)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 30)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 30)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 30)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Real Betis: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Maximo 360, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: Movistar Laliga, Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport 10, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV
USA: ESPN+, ESPN Sports