Barcelona will receive Real Betis in a game valid for the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Barcelona will face Real Betis this Saturday, April 29 in what will be the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The previous Matchday could have been very positive for Barcelona, but nevertheless it ended in the worst possible way. The defeat of Real Madrid against Girona would allow them to get 14 points, a difference that, with only 21 points in dispute, could be definitive.

But the "Cules" couldn't take advantage of it and lost to Rayo Vallecano, still leaving a small chance for their immediate pursuers. The good thing for them is that they depend on themselves to be champions. Their rivals will be those who are in the qualification zone for the Europa League, but dream of the Champions League.

Barcelona vs Real Betis: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (April 30)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 30)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (April 30)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 30)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 30)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 30)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 30)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 30)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Real Betis: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Maximo 360, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar Laliga, Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport 10, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

USA: ESPN+, ESPN Sports

