Where to watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Athletic Club will square off with Barcelona in a Matchday 27 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

One of the marquee matchups of the La Liga weekend arrive with pressure mounting on league leaders Barcelona after Real Madrid edged Celta de Vigo 2-1, tightening the race at the top of the table. The Blaugrana still hold a narrow one-point advantage and will look to respond with a win against Athletic Club.

The Basque team is currently sitting mid-table but still pushing for a European qualification spot. While Barcelona enter as favorites, the Athletic side has a reputation for making life difficult for top clubs and will aim to play spoiler in a high-stakes clash.

When will the Athletic Club vs Barcelona match be played?

Athletic Club play against Barcelona on Saturday, March 7, for the Matchday 27 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Nico Serrano of Athletic Club – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Athletic Club and Barcelona in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.