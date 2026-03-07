Trending topics:
Where to watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Athletic Club will face Barcelona in a Matchday 27 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Pedri of Barcelona
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesPedri of Barcelona

[Watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona online in the US on Fubo]

One of the marquee matchups of the La Liga weekend arrive with pressure mounting on league leaders Barcelona after Real Madrid edged Celta de Vigo 2-1, tightening the race at the top of the table. The Blaugrana still hold a narrow one-point advantage and will look to respond with a win against Athletic Club.

The Basque team is currently sitting mid-table but still pushing for a European qualification spot. While Barcelona enter as favorites, the Athletic side has a reputation for making life difficult for top clubs and will aim to play spoiler in a high-stakes clash.

When will the Athletic Club vs Barcelona match be played?

Athletic Club play against Barcelona on Saturday, March 7, for the Matchday 27 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Nico Serrano of Athletic Club – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Athletic Club and Barcelona in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
