Trending topics:
NHL

NY Rangers confirm trade after NHL deadline with official announcement and it’s not Vincent Trocheck

The New York Rangers announced the last move made by general manager Chris Drury after the NHL trade deadline. In the end, Vincent Trocheck was not moved.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers
© Kenneth Richmond/Getty ImagesVincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers

The New York Rangers confirmed one more roster move after the NHL trade deadline, finalizing a deal that had been expected to surface once paperwork was processed. The transaction came after days of heavy speculation surrounding other potential moves, particularly the rumors involving Vincent Trocheck that ultimately did not materialize.

This was the official announcement by the team: “The New York Rangers have acquired forward Jacob Battaglia from the Calgary Flames in exchange for forward Brennan Othmann.”

The deal represents the organization’s final confirmed move following the deadline, closing a busy stretch of roster adjustments for New York. While many expected a bigger move connected to the Trocheck rumors, especially after an offer from the Minnesota Wild, the Rangers ultimately finished the deadline period by reshaping key positions for the future.

Advertisement

Who did the NY Rangers just sign?

The New York Rangers just acquired Jacob Battaglia, a very interesting prospect who is only 19 years old. He was the captain of the Kingston Frontenacs in the Ontario Hockey League and this season he had also played with the Flint Firebirds. He had recorded 28 goals and 17 assists. For general manager Chris Drury, it’s another move toward the future.

What happened with Vincent Trocheck?

In the case of Vincent Trocheck, the New York Rangers decided not to trade him after failing to receive the offer they expected considering the player’s quality. Although there were talks with teams such as the Minnesota Wild, the compensation was not adequate. The Carolina Hurricanes were also trade suitors.

Advertisement
NY Rangers reportedly have trade suitors for Vincent Trocheck in Bruins, Hurricanes and Red Wings amid final push

see also

NY Rangers reportedly have trade suitors for Vincent Trocheck in Bruins, Hurricanes and Red Wings amid final push

In the end, reports also mentiones that the Detroit Red Wings were the last suitor left for Trocheck but there was no deal. The interesting question will be whether Chris Drury will continue with the intention of moving him before next season.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Penguins receive key update on Sidney Crosby after NHL trade deadline
NHL

Penguins receive key update on Sidney Crosby after NHL trade deadline

Raiders trading Maxx Crosby to Ravens boosts Jerry Jones, Cowboys’ chances to land elite pass rusher
NFL

Raiders trading Maxx Crosby to Ravens boosts Jerry Jones, Cowboys’ chances to land elite pass rusher

Is Cade Cunningham playing today, March 7, for Pistons vs Nets?
NBA

Is Cade Cunningham playing today, March 7, for Pistons vs Nets?

Maxx Crosby’s trade from Raiders to Ravens broke infamous Baltimore streak
NFL

Maxx Crosby’s trade from Raiders to Ravens broke infamous Baltimore streak

Better Collective Logo