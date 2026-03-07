NY Rangers confirm trade after NHL deadline with official announcement and it’s not Vincent Trocheck

The New York Rangers confirmed one more roster move after the NHL trade deadline, finalizing a deal that had been expected to surface once paperwork was processed. The transaction came after days of heavy speculation surrounding other potential moves, particularly the rumors involving Vincent Trocheck that ultimately did not materialize.

This was the official announcement by the team: “The New York Rangers have acquired forward Jacob Battaglia from the Calgary Flames in exchange for forward Brennan Othmann.”

The deal represents the organization’s final confirmed move following the deadline, closing a busy stretch of roster adjustments for New York. While many expected a bigger move connected to the Trocheck rumors, especially after an offer from the Minnesota Wild, the Rangers ultimately finished the deadline period by reshaping key positions for the future.

Who did the NY Rangers just sign?

The New York Rangers just acquired Jacob Battaglia, a very interesting prospect who is only 19 years old. He was the captain of the Kingston Frontenacs in the Ontario Hockey League and this season he had also played with the Flint Firebirds. He had recorded 28 goals and 17 assists. For general manager Chris Drury, it’s another move toward the future.

What happened with Vincent Trocheck?

In the case of Vincent Trocheck, the New York Rangers decided not to trade him after failing to receive the offer they expected considering the player’s quality. Although there were talks with teams such as the Minnesota Wild, the compensation was not adequate. The Carolina Hurricanes were also trade suitors.

In the end, reports also mentiones that the Detroit Red Wings were the last suitor left for Trocheck but there was no deal. The interesting question will be whether Chris Drury will continue with the intention of moving him before next season.