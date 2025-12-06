Where to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Betis and Barcelona will face each other in a Matchday 15 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Real Betis vs Barcelona online in the US on Fubo]

Barcelona enter a pivotal showdown with little margin for error, clinging to first place after a gritty midweek win over Atletico Madrid on Matchday 19 while Real Madrid kept the pressure on by trimming the gap to a single point.

The urgency is clear for the Blaugrana as they push to extend their current run against a Real Betis side sitting fifth with 24 points and buzzing from a derby triumph over Sevilla; with Champions League positioning on the line, Betis arrive hungry for another statement result.

When will the Real Betis vs Barcelona match be played?

Real Betis take on Barcelona on Saturday, December 6, for the Matchday 15 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Pablo Fornals of Real Betis – Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Real Betis vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Betis and Barcelona in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.