Paris Saint Germain have said goodbye to the UEFA Champions League after losing to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. The early exit isn’t exactly what fans expected, so here are the funniest memes and reactions.

Bayern eliminated Paris Saint Germain from the UEFA Champions League 2022-23, after a 2-0 victory at the Allianz Arena (3-0 advantage on aggregate). It’s the second consecutive time that the Parisians fell in the Round of 16 of the tournament, after last year’s elimination against Real Madrid.

The game was very even from the start, with both teams fighting to create clear chances. PSG had a clear shot after an outrageous mistake by Sommer, but Vitinha couldn’t take advantage of it. Without Neymar, Messi and Mbappé had some good moments but not enough to turn things around.

Meanwhile, Bayern’s Choupo-Moting scored the first goal in the second half after Verratti lost the ball in his own half, then Serge Gnabry put the 2-0 Of course, being out of the Champions League so early in the competition is not what fans of the PSG expected, so they went to social media to talk about it.

PSG is eliminated of the Champions League Round of 16 again: Funniest memes and reactions

For PSG, it didn’t help that Marquinhos was forced to leave the pitch during the first half after suffering an injury. But after the underwhelming performance, fans didn’t have mercy with Christophe Galtier’s team. Check out the funniest memes and reactions:



