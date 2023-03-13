Bayern Munich didn't have to sweat to knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the UEFA Champions League despite Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi's presence on the field.

Paris Saint-Germain have once again left a lot to be desired on the biggest of stages. Just months after playing in the 2022 World Cup final, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi suffered another early exit from the UEFA Champions League — this time, at the hands of Bayern.

The Bavarians claimed a 1-0 victory in the French capital before sealing PSG's fate with a 2-0 win in Munich. Though it's not the first time the Ligue 1 side fails to have a deep run in the competition, many were surprised with its lack of competitiveness in the series.

Mbappe, who started on the bench in the first leg, was seen as a serious threat for Bayern ahead of the return leg. However, Kingsley Coman said Bayern didn't have any plan in particular to stop his fellow countryman.

Kingsley Coman says Bayern didn't prepare anti-Mbappe plan

“There was no big anti-Mbappe plan," Coman told Telefoot, via Goal. However, he admitted that Bayern's idea was to prevent any possible connection between the French superstar and Messi.

"The most important thing was to cut his relationship with Lionel Messi. Usually, we are also a team that presses very high. But there, we also went back down to leave it a little less deep.”

Coman played a pivotal role in the series, scoring Bayern's winner in the first leg at the Parc des Princes. Messi and Mbappe were once again left empty handed in Europe, so the best they can do this season is to get the job done in the French league. The German side, on the other hand, is waiting for the quarterfinals draw to know its next opponent.