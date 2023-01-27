Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt will clash off on Saturday at Allianz Arena in the 18th round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Bayern vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Bundesliga in your country

Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt will meet at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Matchday 18 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 104th league meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 57 games so far; Eintracht Frankfurt have celebrated 24 times to this day, and 22 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 5, 2022, when Bayern cruised past Eintracht with a 6-1 win away at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.

Bayern vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil:2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 3M

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Bayern vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: See, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Go

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2, V Sport Ultra HD

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Spain: #Vamos

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Football

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football

United States: ESPN+