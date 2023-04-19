Bayern play against Manchester City at the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Bayern and Manchester City meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Allianz Arena in München on April 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM (ET). The visitors have an important advantage but the home team is lethal. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League potential lineups.

Bayern need to attack from the first second to keep dreaming of the semi-finals, they allowed too many goals during the defeat on the road against Manchester City.

Manchester City were lethal during the first leg game, they have a big advantage against the Germans, but if they neglect their defense things could get complicated.

Bayern probable lineup

Bayern eliminated PSG winning both games and without conceding goals, they were not as strong as in previous seasons but 3-0 (aggregate) was more than enough.

Two Bayern players are the top scorers with 4 goals each in the Champions League, Leroy Sane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting respectively.

This is the likely Bayern’s lineup for this game: Yann Sommer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Matthjs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry.

Manchester City probable lineup

Manchester City are playing better than ever, they not only won the first leg game against Bayern 3-0, but they eliminated another german team, RB Leipzig 8-1 (aggregate).

Erling Haaland is Manchester City's top scorer in the current edition of the Champions League, he has scored 11 goals, no other player in the squad has double digits.

This is the likely Manchester City’s lineup for this game: Ederson, Rúben Dias, Nathan Ake, Manual Akanji, Rodri, John Stones, Ikay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland.