Bayern will come up against Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Matchday 22 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their eighth league and overall meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning four games so far; Union Berlin have not celebrated a win to this day, and three matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on September 3, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.
Bayern vs Union Berlin: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)
Norway: 5:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 3M
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Bayern vs Union Berlin: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet.ca
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports MAX 6, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Action
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Action
United States: ESPN+