Bayern and Union Berlin will clash off on Sunday at Allianz Arena in the 22nd round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Bayern vs Union Berlin: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Bundesliga in your country

Bayern will come up against Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Matchday 22 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their eighth league and overall meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning four games so far; Union Berlin have not celebrated a win to this day, and three matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 3, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.

Bayern vs Union Berlin: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)

Norway: 5:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 3M

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Bayern vs Union Berlin: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet.ca

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports MAX 6, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Action

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Action

United States: ESPN+