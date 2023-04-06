Benfica will host Porto on Matchday 27 of the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. The top matchup of the league will take place at Estádio da Luz. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Benfica vs Porto: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Primeira Liga in your country

The best game possible of the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga will be played on Matchday 27. Benfica will try to extend their lead in the battle with Porto at Estádio da Luz. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Benfica have been the best team in the country this season. Their performances even have them in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, but their dominance was even bigger in the league. The leaders hold a 10-point advantage over their opponent having lost just once, so a win here could almost seal the title.

Porto are probably ahead of their last opportunity to be in contention. They have a big gap to cut, although a victory in this clash might give them enough to at least stay close until the end. Their level will have to improve compared to the last meeting between these two clubs because that was a 1-0 loss.

Benfica vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Benfica will take on Porto at Estádio da Luz on Matchday 27 of the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga this Friday, April 7.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 7:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2

Canada: Benfica TV INT.

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

France: RMC Sport en direct, Benfica TV INT., RMC Sport 1

Germany: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, DAZN

Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Ireland: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 1

Kenya: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Benfica TV

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Sweden: C More Sweden, Sportkanalen, Discovery+

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, sportdigital, Benfica TV INT., DAZN, Blue Sport 12, Sport1 Extra

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, Benfica TV INT.

United States: Fubo (free trial), GolTV Espanol, GOLTV, Benfica TV INT.