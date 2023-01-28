Boca Juniors will receive Atletico Tucuman for Matchday 1 of the 2023 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Boca Juniors will play against Atletico Tucuman for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).

I start a new tournament and the teams begin to prepare for what will be a tough championship. Illusions are renewed and new goals begin to be set which, of course, will be different for each club depending on their respective squads. Some will seek to maintain the categories, others to qualify for international cups and others to be champions.

One of those who will surely seek to repeat what was done last season is Boca Juniors, who were champions of the 2022 Argentine League and want to add a new championship. Their rivals will be Atletico Tucuman, an always tough team. Last league they finished in 5th position and this year they hope to improve that position.

Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman: Kick-Off Time

Boca Juniors will host Atletico Tucuman for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Argentine League this Sunday, January 29 at the “La Bombonera” Stadium in La Boca, Argentina.

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Croatia: 1:30 AM (January 30)

Israel: 2:30 AM (January 30)

Italy: 1:30 AM (January 30)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 AM (January 30)

Serbia: 1:30 AM (January 30))

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (January 30)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Premium, Star+

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4

Canada: fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

International: Fanatiz International, Onefootball, AFA Play

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: SportItalia

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), Fanatiz, VIX+, TyC Sports International

