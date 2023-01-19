Boca Juniors will take on Racing Club at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in the Argentinian Super Cup. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Argentinian Super Cup in your country

The Argentinian Super Cup will travel to the UAE for this Boca Juniors vs Racing Club game at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Read along to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Boca Juniors are in this match for being the champions of the Argentinian League. In such a dramatic ending, they were able to hold off heir next opponents on the last matchday to get the title. In their most recent appearance they got multiple players ejected for disciplinary reasons, but all of them will be able to play since it was at another local tournament.

For Racing Club it’s the opportunity to validate being the team that finished first in points the whole year. They could celebrate vs Boca Juniors before the break in an overtime win. It’s going to be a clash that could give them another crown in just of couple of months since they also won the Trophy of Champions against this rival.

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club: Kick-Off Time

Boca Juniors will play against Racing Club at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in the Argentinian Super Cup this Friday, January 20.

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Canada: 10:30 AM

Chile: 12:30 PM

Colombia: 10:30 AM

Ecuador: 10:30 AM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Peru: 10:30 AM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 3:30 PM

United States: 10:30 AM (ET)

Uruguay: 12:30 PM

Venezuela: 11:30 AM

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Chile: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Chile

Colombia: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Peru: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Peru

UAE: Abu Dhabi Sports 1

Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay

Venezuela: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela