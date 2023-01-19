The Argentinian Super Cup will travel to the UAE for this Boca Juniors vs Racing Club game at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Read along to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Boca Juniors are in this match for being the champions of the Argentinian League. In such a dramatic ending, they were able to hold off heir next opponents on the last matchday to get the title. In their most recent appearance they got multiple players ejected for disciplinary reasons, but all of them will be able to play since it was at another local tournament.
For Racing Club it’s the opportunity to validate being the team that finished first in points the whole year. They could celebrate vs Boca Juniors before the break in an overtime win. It’s going to be a clash that could give them another crown in just of couple of months since they also won the Trophy of Champions against this rival.
Boca Juniors vs Racing Club: Kick-Off Time
Boca Juniors will play against Racing Club at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in the Argentinian Super Cup this Friday, January 20.
Argentina: 12:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Canada: 10:30 AM
Chile: 12:30 PM
Colombia: 10:30 AM
Ecuador: 10:30 AM
Mexico: 9:30 AM
Peru: 10:30 AM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 3:30 PM
United States: 10:30 AM (ET)
Uruguay: 12:30 PM
Venezuela: 11:30 AM
Boca Juniors vs Racing Club: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Chile: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Chile
Colombia: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Peru: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Peru
UAE: Abu Dhabi Sports 1
Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay
Venezuela: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela