The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over and therefore the new all-time World Cup standings have been published.

Argentina are now officially three-time world champions, Lionel Messi and company defeated two-time champions France in one of the most memorable World Cup finals of all-time. With that Argentina moves up one spot in the all-time winners list with Brazil still being number one with five.

Lionel Messi continued to break records in his fifth World Cup becoming the player with most World Cup games and jumping to fourth place with 13 goals on the scoring leader’s chart. Argentina as a whole also climbed the standings of most points earned at the FIFA World Cup.

Below is the updated table that will last for the next four years, the usual suspects are listed but there is also a team that is still firmly among the best of the World Cup all-time standings.

Current World Cup all-time standings

It should not come as a surprise that Brazil is in first place with 247 points, Germany is in second with 225 points followed by newly crowned champions Argentina with 158. Italy, who missed the 2022 World Cup is still a firm fourth place with 156 points.

Coming in fifth is France with 131 points, England is a distant sixth with 118 points, with Spain in seventh place at 110 points. The Netherlands who have never won the FIFA World Cup has 104 points in total.

Two-time champions Uruguay has 88 points and rounding out the top 10 is Belgium with 73 points in their World Cup history.

