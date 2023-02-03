Brazil had a very disappointing World Cup last year after being eliminated early. They will be under a new head coach, but the expectations are staying high for all the talent available. Check out the 2023 schedule of the national soccer team.

The World Cup in Qatar had Brazil as the top candidate for most experts. They were even solidifying their status during the competition with their level, although their journey came to an unexpected end. Now they are starting their path with a new head coach.

The winningest country in the history of that tournament was supposed to reach at least the semifinals. Particularly their destroying 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 was a proof they may live up to the hype. Unfortunately for them, they found out it wasn’t going to be that way.

The opponent in the quarterfinals was Croatia following their victory over Japan in the penalty shootout. It was a 0-0 tie in the regulation with Brazil even having the advantage of scoring first in overtime through Neymar. But a late goal by the Croatians sent them to the penalties, where they defeated the Brazilians.

The 2023 schedule of Brazil national soccer team

This could be an important year for them because of that upset loss. The way too early elimination made Tite step aside from Brazil. They aimed to the sky with the potential replacements since they have enough players to allure any head coach, although they haven’t gotten anyone yet.

The postponement of the CONMEBOL qualifiers beginning is definitely something favorable for the Brazilians. The South American tournament was scheduled to start in March, but it was moved forward to June.

They will kick off the season with two friendly games as every nation in the region. Their distinction of being the only national team that played in every World Cup means they don’t have to worry about their spot in the next one. Having a huge margin for error in that regard helps them to be patient in their coaching search.

Brazil national soccer team schedule: List of games in 2023

March: Two friendly games.

June: CONMEBOL qualifiers, two games

September: CONMEBOL qualifiers, two games

October: CONMEBOL qualifiers, two games

November: CONMEBOL qualifiers, two games