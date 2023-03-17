Brighton and Manchester United had been scheduled to face off on Sunday for the Matchday 28 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. However, the game was eventually rescheduled. Here, find out why!

This weekend's 2022-23 Premier League Matchday 28 clash between Brighton and Manchester United has been postponed until a later date. It was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton and Hove, but it has been canceled, as officially confirmed.

At the moment, five points separate the Seagulls at seventh and fifth-placed Newcastle in the race for a spot in the UEFA Europa League. Unfortunately for Roberto De Zerbi, his players won't be playing in the league this weekend while their main rivals will be.

With Tottenham hot on their heels, the third-placed Red Devils will also feel the impact of not featuring in this matchday. Check out the reason why the Brighton vs Manchester United matchup is set to be rescheduled to another date.

Why was the Brighton vs Manchester United match postponed?

Manchester United's clash with Brighton at American Express Community Stadium in the Premier League was postponed because of the team's appearance in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals versus Fulham this coming weekend. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, March 19.

The new time and date of the Brighton vs Manchester United matchup are yet to be revealed. The FA Cup has necessitated the rescheduling of many matches, including Liverpool vs Fulham and Manchester City vs West Ham. There will be seven Premier League games this weekend featuring clubs who were eliminated from the annual knockout competition.