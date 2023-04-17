Todd Boehly has had enough of seeing Chelsea produce poor performance after poor performance. Manager Frank Lampard has no problem with the owner pressing his team.

Chelsea have hit rock bottom, winless in their last five Premier League games, Frank Lampard has not been able to turn the tide for the club who sits 11th in the league.

To make matters worse they take on Real Madrid on Tuesday down 0-2 in their Champions League tie. After their defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 over the weekend, new owner Todd Boehly called the performance, "embarrassing" and made sure the squad was aware of the owner’s feelings.

Speaking to the media on Monday, new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was aware of the comments made by the owner and answered questions regarding what happened in the dressing room.

Frank Lampard on Todd Boehly

"I am comfortable with that”, Lampard stated, "For me, there was maybe some criticism of our old owner [Abramovich] of not coming to the games and not being around. That wasn't always true, to be fair.

"But I think when an owner is very invested in their interest in the team and wants to help and improve, it is their prerogative to have the input that they want. I remember the moments as a player of owners first coming into dressing rooms -- it actually happened here at Chelsea, it never really happened to me before.

"I remember being really happy that you could touch them, you could high-five them, you could listen to them and feel them. So, I don't think it is a bad thing in terms of the identity of the club and where you want to get to.

"I have no problem with it from my point of view. I had my things I wanted to say after the game. If the owner wants to come in be positive, speak to the players be positive. Like Kepa has said there, it can be very regular in the modern day. No problem. In fact, it shows passion and that's the first thing I like."