Chelsea's complex situation is now a thing of the past. The Stamford Bridge side was purchased by Todd Boehly in exchange for £4.25 billion and is now ready to compete again against the world's top clubs.

The new American owner will hand Thomas Tuchel around £200 million to get things started, according to the Telegraph. In addition, it is believed that Chelsea will make a profit due to the players who will leave the club. For example, Romelu Lukaku is reportedly close to rejoining Inter, and Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta could join Barcelona.

In this context, in the 2022-2023 season, the Blues will compete in the UEFA Champions League and will also seek to be protagonists in the Premier League and other competitions and for that, Tuchel knows that he needs to have players of high level. And apparently, Chelsea already know who to sign.

Ousmane Dembele could become Chelsea's first signing of the Todd Boehly era

According to Talksport, Chelsea are very close to signing Ousmane Dembele. It is a fact that the 25-year-old will not renew his contract with Barcelona, and as of July 1, he will be a free agent.

As reported by AS, the player himself informed the board of directors and Xavi Hernandez that he will not continue with the Spanish team. The conditions offered by Barcelona were very different from his expectations. Dembele asked Barça to renew with a salary of €30 million gross per year and a bonus of €30 million for him, and another €15 million for his representative.

After that, it looked like Dembele was going to join PSG, where he would play with his friend Kylian Mbappe and reunite with Lionel Messi. It was believed that PSG had offered him a contract worth €17 million a year plus a signing bonus for arriving in France as a free player. But something happened, and the contract did not come to fruition.

Now, reporter Alex Crook has confirmed that the Premier League side looks set to be the most likely location for the winger. He said: "This one has really taken off overnight. Chelsea look like they are favorites to sign Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer. He’s been letting his contract run down at Barcelona, and he would be the first signing of the Todd Boehly era”.

In the 2021-2022 season, Dembele played 19 games for Barcelona out of 33 possible matches, scored 3 goals, and provided 13 assists, making him La Liga's top assist man. The French currently earns 9,900,000 euros per year.