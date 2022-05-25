Chelsea appear to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The British government approved Todd Boehly's takeover of the English club and the new owner is expected to hand over a large amount of money for the signing of new players.

In addition, the club's fans, players, and workers experienced months of uncertainty after the British government forced Roman Abramovich to sell Chelsea due to his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

But the good news came at Stamford Bridge. Todd Boehly was willing to buy the club for £4.25 billion but then had to wait for approval from the British government. The British government feared that Abramovich may use the money to provide funding to Russia. Approval was delayed but finalized.

The proceeds from the sale will be frozen in a UK bank account until the government has received further assurances that the money will solely go to support humanitarian causes in Ukraine. With the approval finalized, Todd Boehly and his team are expected to hand over a large sum of money so that Chelsea officials can sign top-quality players.

Chelsea's budget

Due to the English government's punishment of Abramovich, Chelsea were neither allowed to renew contracts nor to sign new players. For that reason, for example, Antonio Rudiger has left the club. Also leaving Chelsea are Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, and Cesar Azpilicueta. The continuity of several players in the squad is in doubt.

To look to replace the players who will be leaving and to be able to sign top-level players to be able to compete again at the elite level, Boehly will hand Thomas Tuchel around £200 million to get things started, according to the Telegraph. Although part of the funds are expected to come from the sale of players.

Player sales, plus a cash injection from Boehly, would give Tuchel plenty of funds for this summer. As reported by the Telegraph, the club have drawn up an eight-man Centre-Back list following the departures of Rudiger and Christensen. Furthermore, Raheem Sterling integrates the list of strikers who could join the club.