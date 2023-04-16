Chelsea will play against Real Madrid in what will be the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

[Watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

It will be the second and final match in this series which, as expected, began quite favorably for Real Madrid, who are heavy favorites to advance to the semifinals. As locals, they beat Chelsea 2-0, a result that leaves them very calm for the second leg, but could even be better.

Chelsea were a clueless team in the first leg game, but at least there was one positive: they didn't lose by a bigger difference. The way the game went, especially after Chilewell was sent off, it could have been worse. That is why they still have hope of being able to reverse the series.

Chelsea probable lineup

Frank Lampard is preparing several changes for this game, with a more offensive team than the first leg. In addition, he will not have Ben Chilwell, who received a red card.

Chelsea possible lineup: Kepa; James, Fofana, Silva, Cucurella; E. Fernandez, Kante, Kovacic; Mudryk, Havertz, Felix.

Real Madrid probable lineup

For this game, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to repeat the same team that won 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid possible lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Modric, Valverde, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

