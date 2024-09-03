Chelsea player value plummets to all-time low under Todd Boehly

According to a report, the player value of Chelsea’s 42 signings has fallen considerably; in fact, only 10 of the 42 players signed have a higher value.

To say Todd Boehly’s short reign over Chelsea has been a considerable failure is an understatement. The American businessman’s approach to soccer has been highly questionable. Boehly has gone through five managers in total and is currently on his sixth, Enzo Maresca.

Of the 42 players Chelseahas bought during Boehly’s era, a total of $1.6 billion has been spent on player transfers, from Raheem Sterling to Gaga Slonina to Malo Gusto.

According to a report by The Sun, using the metrics of Transfermarkt, only 10 of these 42 players have a higher value than when they signed for Chelsea; that means 32 players have lost value.

How much has Chelsea’s player value dropped?

According to the report, a total of $487 million has been “lost” due to the drop in value of players like Sterling, Slonina, Fofana, and Enzo Fernandez, who have all seen considerable drops in value.

The Sun report on Chelsea

On the other hand, Andrey Santos, Malo Gusto, and Diego Moreira are among the players who have seen their value actually increase for Chelsea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Liverpool"s HC reveals why he substituted Luis Diaz after being man of the match against Manchester United

Since the start of the season, Chelsea has been their usual inconsistent selves, going 1-1-1 in their first three games of the Premier League season.