Chelsea will face Borussia Dortmund for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Chelsea will play against Borussia Dortmund this Tuesday, March 7 for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund online free in the US on FuboTV]

It is one of the most even duels in this round of 16. On the one hand, Borussia Dortmund obtained a 1-0 result at home that could be insufficient for many, but if one takes into account that they won, conceded no goals and that Chelsea was also superior and in that game they deserved at least a draw, that 1-0 doesn't look bad at all.

Of course, it is a result that leaves the series open and therefore should not be overconfident. Chelsea, for their part, have the chance to define their passage to the quarterfinals at home, but before thinking about their rivals, they must focus on improving their performance, which so far has been very unconvincing. If they manage to improve, they could certainly be candidates.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 8)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 8)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 8)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 8)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 8)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 8)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 8)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 8)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 8)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD

Brazil: SBT, TNT Brazil, HBO Max, TV UOL

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 4

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Sky Sport 252, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Football, Canale 5

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Football

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 3, RMC Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, CBS, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, UniMás, VIX+

