Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is the best all-time scorer for Mexico's National team with 52 goals. In that historic list, the striker is above extraordinary names such as Jared Borgetti, Cuauhtemoc Blanco, Luis Hernandez, Carlos Hermosillo. The 34-year old has the tremendous distinction of playing for two of the greatest clubs in the world: Real Madrid and Manchester United.

However, Chicharito suffered a major disappointment after missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Though he had a solid season with LA Galaxy in the MLS, coach Gerardo Martino left him out of the tournament because of disciplinary reasons.

Now, Javier Hernandez was ready to be the leader of LA Galaxy in the start of a new season. However, a very controversial message by Chicharito on Twitch didn't suit well for coach Greg Vanney.

Chicharito Hernandez gets huge scolding from LA Galaxy

In the last few months, Javier Hernandez has been public about how well he feels as a streamer. So, during one of his interventions on Twitch, Chicharito decided to give a full update about a recent hamstring injury. As LA Galaxy couldn't play their opener against LAFC, the team will make their debut this weekend facing Dallas. The problem was that the club hadn't released any information about his status toward the game.

"Am I going to play in Dallas? No. I'm still recovering from my injury. I'm going to be out between two to five more weeks, because we have to be very careful with the recovery to avoid any relapses."

So, Chicharito thought speaking freely would be a good idea. Coach Greg Vanney wasn't on board. "It's not earth shattering in this situation, but, in different circumstances, these things could be very important information that you give to the other team that you don't necessarily want to be doing."

Greg Vanney send a warning to Chicharito about these constant participations on social media, especially when he crosses that fine line. "Ultimately, there is a way, a time and a place to give that information, because it's also about the opposition. Game management, game preparation and all those kinds of things. I think that, at the end of the day, the players sometimes get out in front of it and want to let fans and other people know how they're doing."