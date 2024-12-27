Trending topics:
NCAA Football

Where to watch Texas Tech vs Arkansas live for free in the USA: 2024 AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Texas Tech take on Arkansas for the 2024 AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Here’s all the key information you need to catch this highly anticipated matchup live.

Texas Tech Red Raiders tight end Jalin Conyers
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldTexas Tech Red Raiders tight end Jalin Conyers

By Leonardo Herrera

Texas Tech face off against Arkansas in what will be the 2024 AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Texas Tech vs Arkansas online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Texas Tech and Arkansas will meet in the 2024 Liberty Bowl, both aiming to end their seasons with a win. Arkansas have been hit hard by the transfer portal, fielding a depleted roster, which has shifted the betting line in favor of Texas Tech.

The Raiders enter with nearly a full-strength squad, looking to capitalize on their healthier lineup and build momentum into the offseason. With both teams motivated for a season-ending victory, the Liberty Bowl is set to be an intriguing matchup.

When will the Texas Tech vs Arkansas match be played?

Texas Tech play against Arkansas this Friday, December 27th, in the highly anticipated 2024 AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Razorback QB Taylen Green – IMAGO / Newscom World

Texas Tech vs Arkansas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Texas Tech vs Arkansas in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Texas Tech and Arkansas live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

